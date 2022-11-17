(WTRF) – The sounds of Italian music and smells of delicious food we enjoy ever summer at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival don’t happen without the support of the community.

The Festival Board is already fundraising for next year’s festival and scholarships.

Their annual Christmas Gala is coming up on Sunday, November 27.

The evening of dinner, music and auctions will be held at Undo’s West in St. Clairsville.

Organizers say it’s a way to bring a little bit of the Italian summer fun we all love into the holidays.

It’s been successful and each year it grows bigger. I think part of it is not just the food and music and everything, it’s just being together and celebrating pre-holiday time. It’s almost like a kickoff to the holidays for us. Michele Fabbro, President, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

The evening will begin at 4:00 p.m. with appetizers. A Sit-down dinner takes place at 5:00 p.m. followed by music from the nationally renowned Italian band Ray Massa and The EuroRhythms. There will also be auction baskets and an Italian cookie table for dessert.

Tickets are $40 each and can be reserved by calling 304-233-1090.

All the money raised goes to support the festival and continues its mission of providing scholarships to students.