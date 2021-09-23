Celebrating the beginning of Fall with The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival; all the fun you can imagine this week

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)-Looking for something fun to do? Well if you’re big on Fall and all-things-pumpkin, well you’re in luck!

The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back… the big comeback since COVID. But this year’s is extra special as it’s already making history.

“We invite everybody to come out and experience the charm of Barnesville, Ohio.” John Rataiczak, Barnesville Pumpkin Festival

And 57-years-later, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival still holds true to the Fall spirit every year.

“It’s a tradition. We come every year.” Leila Miller, attending the festival

“Oh yes, many times. Every year since I was born basically.” Christy Stephen, attending the festival

Even first-timers couldn’t pass this up.

“We’ve talked about it for two or three years, and we finally got to do it.” Janice Levy, attending the festival

But first-timer or not, there’s something for everyone here, whether that’s riding your favorite pastime, snacking on your go-to Fall treat, playing fun contests or games, or just admiring all-things-Fall.

But there’s one thing everyone agrees is a must-see… this year especially.

“I’ve always said that probably the Ohio State Stadium is probably the number one place to get a selfie, but the number two place is right here in Barnesville in front of one of those pumpkins.” John Rataiczak, Barnesville Pumpkin Festival

It’s the “King Pumpkin Weigh In” tradition. But this year’s winner topped the charts, hitting 2,195 pounds: a state record-breaker for Ohio.

“State-record! That’s great. I’m so excited to see it.” Leila Miller, attending the festival

“It’s a record-breaker. We are excited to see it. Definitely want to get some pictures with it.” Christy Stephen, attending the festival

And in keeping the tradition alive, nothing beats experiencing the festival for yourself.

“We’re all in the mood for all things pumpkin. There’s a lot of Fall decorations out here, just a wonderful atmosphere to really celebrate the beginning of Fall. So, we hope everyone comes here enjoy the beginning of fall with the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival.” John Rataiczak, Barnesville Pumpkin Festival

If you’d like to go to the festival and maybe bring the family, it’s today through Sunday in downtown Barnesville.