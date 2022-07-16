BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Family and friends of the late Chad Senkbeil of Wheeling say Chad (“Knuckles”) was a beloved member of the Flawless Riderz Club.

He was killed in a traffic crash in July 2018 on I-470.

Saturday the club held their 4th annual “Chad’s Ride For Motorcycle Awareness.”

Ann Senkbeil, Chad’s stepmother, said Chad was a huge presence in the club.

In his memory, they spread the message of “Look Twice, Save A Life.”

They gathered at Denny’s Blue Angel in Bellaire, rode to the Blame My Roots festival, then on to the Barton Trap, the Crooked Dock in Wellsburg and finally to the West Sports Bar in Wheeling.

Family members remember Chad as the life of the party, a person everyone loved.

They say they hold the ride every year to spread the message that all drivers need to look carefully around them and “see motorcycles.”