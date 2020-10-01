Changes to Ohio Valley Mall’s “Kindness Month”

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Every year, October kicks off “Bullying Prevention Month” which also starts “Kindness Month” at the Ohio Valley Mall.

Like most things, Kindness Month will look different than in past years.

The kickoff at the mall is usually packed with kids but due social distancing guidelines, it was only a few people starting off Kindness Month.

The plans for this year is a scavenger hunt throughout the mall where kids can find hidden “kindness rocks” and turn them in for a prize.

Kids will get kindness cards cards to fill out that keeps track of their acts of kindness at home, once filled out they can turn those in for a prize as well.

Candi Noble Greathouse and Sheriff Dave Lucas both say it’s equally important to promote kindness, even if things look different.