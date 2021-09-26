Charity garden tractor pull set for Oct. 3 in Barnesville to fight breast cancer

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Creepin’ Motorsports will host a garden tractor pull for charity on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The event starts at 1 p.m., but tractor weigh-ins start at 11 a.m.

Trent Brownfield, owner of Creepin’ Motorsports, says he hosts a tractor pull each month for a different charity.

All of the money raised from this pull will be donated to Hooking for Hope for breast cancer research.

The garden tractor pull is family-friendly, and parents can even take advantage of the youth rental tractor program for kids who don’t have a tractor to pull.

Food will be available and a band is scheduled to play.

Brownfield says he has around 10 people who volunteer to help at the garden tractor pulls, which are non-profit.