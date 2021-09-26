Charity garden tractor pull set for Oct. 3 in Barnesville to fight breast cancer

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Creepin’ Motorsports will host a garden tractor pull for charity on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The event starts at 1 p.m., but tractor weigh-ins start at 11 a.m.

Trent Brownfield, owner of Creepin’ Motorsports, says he hosts a tractor pull each month for a different charity.

All of the money raised from this pull will be donated to Hooking for Hope for breast cancer research.

The garden tractor pull is family-friendly, and parents can even take advantage of the youth rental tractor program for kids who don’t have a tractor to pull.

Food will be available and a band is scheduled to play.

Brownfield says he has around 10 people who volunteer to help at the garden tractor pulls, which are non-profit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter