Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)-If you’re craving a tasty hot dog, you’re in luck! The Weiner Hut just opened on Route 40 in Bridgeport.

This little hot dog joint has burgers, chicken patties, and, of course, their specialty… hot dogs!

They make plain dogs, but if you like trying new things, they have all kinds of toppings. You can try one of their specialties or you can create your own with any topping of your choosing. This place has a variety of toppings, including cheese, chili sauce, onions, and even coleslaw.

The owner encourages all hot dog lovers to swing by.

“Come on in. Try our hot dogs. Try our coleslaw and our baked beans, and our fries with gravy. Meet us. We’re friendly, and we want you to come and enjoy the Weiner Hut.” Trudy Gratz, owner of the Weiner Hut

The owner says it’s like their old location that was across the Capitol Music Hall and hopes people love this one just as much.

This little joint also has outdoor seating, which is pet-friendly.

The Weiner Hut is open 11am to 6pm every day except Sundays.