BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

The man charged with scamming an elderly person out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was arraigned Tuesday in Belmont County.



26-year-old Si Qi Yu claims he speaks no English, so the court had a Mandarin Chinese interpreter on speaker phone.

Si Qi Yu



Yu is charged with telecommunications fraud, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated theft and receiving stolen property..

Si Qi Yu



His attorney asked that his bond remain at $60,000 dollars, but the prosecution felt Yu is a flight risk.

“The State of Ohio would request $500,000 dollars cash or surety.” Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan

“Because of the finding by the lower court, because of the other materials after I reviewed this file, this court is going to set bond in the amount of $500,000 dollars and that will be cash only.” Belmont County Common Pleas Court Judge John Vavra

His trial on these charges is set for December 14th.

It turns out he’s also wanted in New Jersey to face a charge of theft by deception.

Yu waived extradition in that case Tuesday, but will remain in the Belmont County Jail until his trial here, then will be transported to New Jersey.