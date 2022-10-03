Women of the Ohio Valley, you are welcome to the event of your lifetime.

The Experience Church is hosting the annual Limitless conference.

The Conference will take place on October 7-8. Those in attendance will experience power-packed main sessions with Pastor Linda Seidler and two guests, Sara Conner from Generocity People and Karrie Garcia from Freedom Movement.

Not only will you get to hear from incredible speakers, but you will have the opportunity to connect with other women and build lasting relationships during the Friday night after party.

Saturday will include breakout sessions and time in between sessions.

During the lunch hour, which is included, 100 women who add the VIP Experience option get to have a private Q&A with the speakers and so much more.

You can register for the event here