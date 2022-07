BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Lewis & Clark Circus is coming to town!

People of all ages can come to enjoy the circus this weekend at the Belmont County Fairgrounds in St. Clairsville.

Billed as one of America’s great family circuses, it promises entertainment for all ages and fun for the entire family.

Showtimes are Saturday, July 9 are 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, July 10, 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

You can reserve tickets here.