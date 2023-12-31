MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — A young man in one local city is breaking barriers as he is following in his father’s footsteps of working in city government.

The Martins Ferry City Council has welcomed Spencer Echemann who is one of their newest and youngest council members.

Echemann’s father Jerry currently serves as a commissioner for Belmont County and now his son is putting into practice everything he has taught him.

He says that one of his main goals while on council is to reach out to the city’s younger generation and do everything he can to make an impact on them and everyone else in the community.

”I’m hoping that with my innovative ways of thinking and working with my phenomenal team, I can make that impact on the younger generation for them to maybe sort of discover their potential, their full potential, and know that, hey, I mean, you can do whatever you set your mind to. Our younger generation, I mean, they’re the future of our economy. So, making an impact on them can change our economy, you know, years and years down the road. So, it means a lot that I’m making that difference.” Spencer Echemann – 2nd Ward Councliman, Martins Ferry

Echemann says he is eager to begin meeting new people in Martins Ferry and working alongside them to address any concerns or ideas they might have for the city.