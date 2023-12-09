MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The clothes on this line in Martins Ferry don’t belong to any one person, but to the entire city.

The coats, gloves and hats are hung by Grace Presbyterian Church every winter, and free to anyone who finds themselves short on winter clothing.

It’s a tradition carried on for the last several years and is done with no compensation, other than the knowledge that those who need it are staying warm.

Deacon Kari Cooper says the joy that just a bit of fabric can bring is beyond heartwarming.

“We had a lady last year. I mean, she was almost in tears because she didn’t have much. And I said, just please take some and if you need anything, you come back and see us for more. And it’s that special hole in your heart that, you’re doing something good.” Kari Cooper, Deacon, Grace Presbyterian Church

Grace Presbyterian takes clothes donations for this purpose all year long.

And if there’s nothing on the line, they say to call 740-633-2699 and they’ll have something for you.