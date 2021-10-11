Cloud 9 beauticians make it their mission to make a difference for cancer patients today

MARTINS FERRY, OH (WTRF) While most people take the day off today, beauticians at the Cloud 9 Salon are heading to work on one of their most important days of the year.

They call it ‘Make A Difference Monday.’

Monday, everything was half off and all of the money is going to Ohio Valley families battling cancer.

One of the Cloud 9 workers we met up with says cancer destroys too many lives.

“My best friend’s mom passed away. My grandmother, I just found out, has lung. What do you do, you know? What do you do? We come in on our day off on our own time and we just work. Work and work so hard to make that money because it does make a difference. Jaime Green, Hairstylist and makeup artist at Cloud 9

She says working today is the least she can do to pay homage to all her clients, friends and family that have lost their battle to cancer or know the pain firsthand.

I’m truly blessed and I know that the families that will receive from what’s benefitted here today from Cloud9 will be blessed as well. Rica Dabney, 12-year breast cancer survivor, Cloud 9 Client

These proceeds will be going to multiple families, including Jamison Redman’s family.

A few weeks ago 7NEWS introduced you to Jamison. Since then the young boy has been re-diagnosed with brain cancer.

If you would like to help Cloud9 in making a difference but don’t need your hair done, the salon is hosting an auction on their Facebook page where other local businesses have chipped in.

You have until October 31st to place your bids.