BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Melissa Rataiczak of Morristown knew the signs of a stroke because she and her husband have been co-chairs of the Ohio Valley Heart Ball for 28 years.

So when she had a stroke in August 2022, she knew to get to the hospital immediately.

And now she’s had such a stunning rehabilitation that she’s looking forward to dancing at the Heart Ball on Feb. 25.

“She was physically fit,” said John Rataiczak, Melissa’s husband. “She ate very well, she was active, she was not a smoker.”

Yet Melissa had a stroke.

“I said, ‘John, let’s get in the car and go,’ “ recalled Melissa. “And by the grace of God, he somehow got me in the car because at this point, my left side had gone weak and I wasn’t able to use it.’ “

She spent one week in Riverside Hospital in Columbus, and then three weeks at a rehabilitation hospital for intensive physical and occupational therapy.

Now months later, she has continued therapy on her own, researching online.

“Exercises and things that I can do via YouTube, via the computer or things that my therapists have taught me in the past that I continue to do on a daily basis,” she said.

“She’s so motivated that she finds these exercises, these videos, she finds information on the Internet because she’s got a big life ahead of her to lead and she wants desperately to enjoy that,” said John.

She walks three quarters of a mile a day and has a goal of walking in Morristown’s 5K Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving.

A closer goal is Saturday at the Heart Ball, where she plans to dance.

“I have a couple people who have already lined up some dances with me,” said Melissa with a smile.

Already she achieved her goal of making their yearly trip to Puerto Rico.

“And when she stepped into the ocean, she cried,” said John. “Not a cry of unhappiness. It was a cry of joy.”

The theme of this year’s Heart Ball is metamorphosis, which is appropriate.

Melissa is a motivated survivor.

“Having a strong support system and my husband as my caretaker,” Melissa said. “Having a strong group of friends and family around me that have just rallied and helped us in every way possible. My positive attitude has made all the difference in the world I think because I am determined to get better. I still have a lot of life to live and I want to enjoy it. And my faith has played an important role also.”

The word to remember in case of stroke is “FAST.”

F stands for face drooping, A stands for arm weakness, S is for speech difficulty and T stands for Time to call 911.