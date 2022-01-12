Columbia Gas of Ohio reports outage in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio reports on their website that about 155 customers in Centerville (Belmont County) and Jacobsburg have lost service after a third party contractor damaged a gas line. Crews continue to work on the line and make repairs. They will not be able to restore service tonight.

Columbia Gas of Ohio is offering hotel rooms to those impacted by the outage. Rooms have been reserved at the following hotels located in St. Clairsville, OH 43950:

Hampton Inn – 67806 Mall Ring Rd.

Candlewood Suites – 67689 Mall Ring Rd.

Residence Inn – Access Road, 50694 Ohio Valley Pl.

Fairfield Inn & Suites – 67731 Mall Road

Wingate Inn – 51130 National Road East

Hawthorn Suites – 51110 National Road East

Microtel Suites – 51128 National Road East

Please call ahead to ensure reserved rooms are still available at your preferred hotel.

The Village of Belmont gym will also remain available to impacted customers throughout the night. The gym is heated and has a kitchen and restrooms available.

Columbia Gas of Ohio hopes to be able to start restoring gas service tomorrow. They will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Customers with critical needs should contact us at 1-800-344-4077.

The restoration process will have three steps:

Columbia Gas of Ohio will visit each home or business to shut off service. Once repairs are complete, we will restore gas pressure in our system. Then, they must come inside each home or business to perform a safety check and restore service. When they reach this step, an adult (18 or older) must be available to give us access. Won’t be home? Please consider making arrangements with a neighbor or leaving contact info on your door.

Columbia Gas of Ohio employees and representatives carry a photo ID and will be happy to show it upon request.