BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — Traffic was backed up for miles on interstate 70 westbound Friday night in the Barnesville and Morristown area due to a commercial truck fire according to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The incident happened at mile marker 200 westbound just before 9 p.m. Friday when a fire started in a box trailer of a commercial vehicle.
The Barnesville Fire Department and Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the scene.
There were no injuries said officials.
Traffic on the interstate remained restricted overnight with only one lane opening up after midnight and both lanes not reopening until 7 a.m. Saturday according to officials.
- Commercial truck fire on I-70 causes traffic tie-up Friday night
- Alpha and Beta become first Greek letter storms in Atlantic since 2005
- Celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- CDC issues Halloween 2020 guidelines, color-coded coronavirus risk map
- Large parade in support of Pres. Trump underway from Weirton