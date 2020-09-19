Commercial truck fire on I-70 causes traffic tie-up Friday night

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — Traffic was backed up for miles on interstate 70 westbound Friday night in the Barnesville and Morristown area due to a commercial truck fire according to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at mile marker 200 westbound just before 9 p.m. Friday when a fire started in a box trailer of a commercial vehicle.

The Barnesville Fire Department and Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

There were no injuries said officials.

Traffic on the interstate remained restricted overnight with only one lane opening up after midnight and both lanes not reopening until 7 a.m. Saturday according to officials.