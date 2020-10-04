Commissioner reacts to East Ohio Regional Hospital Funding

Belmont County
Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — East Ohio Regional Hospital is believed to remain valuable for quite some time — and commissioners say it’s great the way this property is being used.


It’s only been days since we’ve learned the state has approved a 10-million-dollar loan.

The news about the loan approval came from State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) who says the funds will go a long way in helping to provide them with resources — so they can grow their services.

The loan comes from the Facilities Establishment Fund.

This will help with buying new machinery, equipment, and improvements to the Martins Ferry hospital.

This 10-million-dollar loan is something commissioners are now reacting to.

“This building is a great building. It’s only about a dozen years old. It’s in great shape. This should really be a great long term location for the betterment of Belmont County. It’s a building that we should all be proud of for these purposes, I think honestly.”

J. P. Dutton, President-Belmont County Commissioners

