Commissioner reacts to East Ohio Regional Hospital Funding

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — East Ohio Regional Hospital is believed to remain valuable for quite some time — and commissioners say it’s great the way this property is being used.



It’s only been days since we’ve learned the state has approved a 10-million-dollar loan.

The news about the loan approval came from State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) who says the funds will go a long way in helping to provide them with resources — so they can grow their services.

The loan comes from the Facilities Establishment Fund.

This will help with buying new machinery, equipment, and improvements to the Martins Ferry hospital.

This 10-million-dollar loan is something commissioners are now reacting to.