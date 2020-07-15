Commissioners give tax break to truck dealership

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – County Commissioners agreed to give a ten-year, 60% real estate tax abatement to Hill International Trucks headquartered in East Liverpool.

They plan to build a large dealership along Route 40 outside St. Clairsville, across from Belmont Hills Country Club.

It’s in the neighborhood of a ten million dollar investment. It’ll be 40,000 square feet. Once it’s open, it’ll be 30 jobs.

Larry Merry, Executive Director, Belmont County Port Authority

A truck dealership is similar to a car dealership only things are bigger, more space. Obviously a truck is considered a revenue producer. It’s relied on. It’s not considered a luxury item. It brings us the stuff we need. If you got it, a truck brought it.

Steve Hill, Owner

The property has been a vacant field for years.

The company said it could begin building right away and it would take about a year to get under roof.

The family-owned company was founded in 1897.

