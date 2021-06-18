Community festival to celebrate the Great Stone Viaduct

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year marks the 150th anniversary of one of the areas most well known historical structures.

The Great Stone Viaduct in Bellaire was built just after the Civil War and played a major roll in the expansion of the early railroad.

Now as the impressive structure turns a century and a half, members of Great Stone Viaduct Education Society, along with dozens of sponsors and volunteers, are throwing massive party.

It’s a three-day outdoor festival that will take place next weekend just behind the Bellaire Medical Center. Proceeds from the festival will go toward renovations on the bridge, which organizers say will benefit the entire area.

We can look forward to a future where we can make things better. I know down here if we can end up doing all of the things we want to do in this space, it’s going to be something nice. An elevation on top of the bridge that you can walk on, a bike trail, a plaza down here. There are just endless opportunities. Marion Stolz, Festival Committee Chairperson

The event kicks off Friday, June 25 with an afternoon car show followed by a banquet catered by Outback Steakhouse. Tickets are required for that.

The rest of the weekend will include live music from local talent and members of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. There will also be craft and food vendors and inflatables for the kids on Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m.