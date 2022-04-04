Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)-A local community group has discovered soil contamination near a facility in Martins Ferry, and after bringing their concerns to the city, many like Bev Reed still aren’t happy.

Reed with the community group “CORR” claims there’s high levels of radioactivity in the soil near a facility on Martin’s Ferry drinking water source.

“The facilities of concern in the area are Austin Masters Services and the old Wheeling Pitt Steel.” Bev Reed with the Concerned Ohio River Residents group

CORR found radiation levels to be 10 times the background levels. Reed says for one, it’s containing the soil, but it’s also a risk to anyone near it.

“Those levels are concerning because it’s way more than any person should be exposed to.” Bev Reed with the Concerned Ohio River Residents group

Reed says that radioactivity can be airborne. This means anyone who works or does recreational activities in that area is at risk. Some may get ill from it, or worse, develop cancer. CORR says there’s also reports showing some of the nearby drinking water aquifer has already been contaminated.

The community group has gone to city about this, but claim they wouldn’t budge.

“We invited the city to meet with us before we release the results to the public and they declined.” Bev Reed with the Concerned Ohio River Residents group

Meanwhile, CORR continues to push for the US EPA to do a complete inspection of the site and make sure the site is cleaned up and regularly monitored.

And they hope, after all that, the city steps up.

“We need the city to do everything they can to protect us because ultimately, the citizens can only do so much. So, the city can enforce it’s ordinances and its source water protection plan to improve things.” Bev Reed with the Concerned Ohio River Residents group

7News is keeping in touch with the Mayor of Martins Ferry for a comment.