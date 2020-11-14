Concerned Ohio River Residents (CORR) react to the construction delay of the Belmont County cracker plant

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO — Vincent DeGeorge, PhD and Ella Jennings of the Concerned Ohio River Residents (CORR) released a statement reacting to the delay of the construction of the Belmont County cracker plant.

January 2020 CORR No Cracker Plant rally in Moundsville, across the river from the proposed plant site in Dilles Bottom

The PTTGC spokesman, Dan Williamson told 7News that the time frame of a decision in the spring/first quarter is not realistic at this time.

The reason for the delay is due to COVID-19 cases spiking worldwide and travel plans have caused difficulty.

CORR stated that the proposed PTTG plastics cracker plant at Dilles Bottom is now indefinitely delayed after scrapping its most recent Final Investment Decision(FID) deadline again this week.

CORR summarized their position on the plant:

“A business that is utterly dependent on futureless fossil fuel and whose “valuable” end product is single-use plastic trash the world is already drowning in is not feasible. This economy is not sustainable. The Ohio Valley deserves a robust, prosperous, and sustainable economy in which we, our families and communities can make a living without the unending pitfalls and environmental wreckage of boom and bust industries. We deserve straight answers and not rosey lies about the factors that affect our lives – our job and real estate prospects, safe and healthy air and water, and public servants who work for us. We deserve better than this unfeasible PTTG cracker plant charade.” Vincent DeGeorge, PhD and Ella Jennings. Concerned Ohio River Residents (CORR)

