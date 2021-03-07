Congressman announces the Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a grant to Belmont College

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Congressman Bill Johnson recently announced the Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a grant to Belmont College.

The money was made possible through the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Technology Laboratory and the ARC’s Advanced Welding Workforce Initiative.

The over $280,000 grant money will be used by Belmont College to partner with Eastern Gateway Community College and the Ohio Mid-East Career and Technology Center to launch the Eastern Ohio Appalachia Pipe Welding and Fabrication Project.

This will help equip welders with the skills they need to work at the cracker plant that might be placed in Belmont County under the ‘PTTGC America’ ethane cracker plant project.

One of the biggest issues that we have is providing the kind of labor force that we are going to need for example, that cracker plant that is slated to go into Belmont County. It’s really important that we give people the skills of today needed for the jobs of tomorrow. Congressman Bill Johnson R- Marietta

The Eastern Ohio Appalachia Pipe Welding and Fabrication Project is expected to help expand economic opportunities in Belmont County and surrounding areas.