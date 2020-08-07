Congressman says kids need to be in school for many reasons

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Congressman Bill Johnson of Ohio wants some hard facts about how children contract and transmit COVID 19.

So he wrote to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, asking for information before school starts.

Johnson said he understands the concerns about the virus.

But he said he’s concerned about kids not being in school.

Johnson said he believes learning is significantly diminished when they’re at home and being taught remotely.

And for kids from dysfunctional families, he believes school is a sanctuary.

“I came from a very dysfunctional family,” said Johnson. “My father was an alcoholic. I went to 13 schools in 12 years and my public school teachers were so extremely helpful because I wasn’t getting that kind of role modelship from my dad at home.”

He said his mother did a good job, but she couldn’t do everything because she worked two jobs.

Congressman Johnson said he knows there are children who go home on Friday and don’t eat again until they get back to school on Monday.

He said that’s all the more reason to get kids back in school as soon as possible.