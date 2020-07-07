Cooling stations offer a safe place to escape the heat

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County EMA officials always keep an eye on the weather forecast.

When there’s a heat wave on the horizon, they have a list of cooling stations all over the county they can ask to activate.

One of those that always says yes is Grace Church in Martins Ferry.

In fact, Reverend Bill Webster says “absolutely.”

They have three different parts of the property; Webster Hall, the Cafe & Youth Center and the basement fellowship hall. All are air conditioned.

Anyone can come in at any hour of the day or night. Just come to the office.

If we’re not here, there’s a phone number to call the Martins Ferry City Building, the Martins Ferry Police, and they’ll notify us, and we’ll be down to let you in and get you all cooled off. Rev. Bill Webster, Grace Church

He said several people have stopped in already.



There’s only one requirement, you must wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are three large areas to allow plenty of space for social distancing.

The entire community has contributed to the cooling center.

The fire department has brought in several huge coolers that we can use to store cool drinks and keep them cool. The dairy has supplied us with the drinks to go in the coolers. Rev. Bill Webster, Grace Church

You can stay a few hours, or as long as you need.

Reverend Webster added it’s important, especially for people with health issues, not to try to tough it out in the heat.

If they have COPD or different pulmonary problems, the higher heat and humidity creates breathing problems, so it’s really important to stay hydrated and stay cool. Rev. Bill Webster, Grace Church

Grace Church is located at 7 North 4th Street, Martins Ferry.