ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO — The Belmont County Health Department today reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 100 additional new cases. This data spans from Wednesday to Friday.

There have now been 2067 positive cases in the county with 34 total deaths. The deceased were a male in his 70s and a female in her 90s.

Currently, there are 913 isolated and 1086 are recovered.

