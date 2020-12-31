Coronavirus in Belmont County: 35 new cases

Belmont County
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO –The Belmont County Health Department reported 35 new positive cases for Thursday.

There have now been 3647 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 886 isolated, 2662 recovered and 32 hospitalized.

There have been 67 deaths.

