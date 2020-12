St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths and 56 additional cases for Tuesday.

All of the deceased were females with two being in their 70’s, one in her 80’s and one in her 90’s.

The total number of deaths is 47.

There are now a total of 2640 positives and 855 isolated.

