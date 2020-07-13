Coronavirus In Belmont County: Belmont County reaches 600 COVID-19 cases

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Belmont County as health officials say they have reached 600 cases.

Belmont County has reached over 100 cases in less than one month.

Of the 600 cases, five people are hospitalized, and 536 people have recovered.

Belmont County health officials say 22 have died. Many of the deaths are from the Belmont Correctional Institution and various nursing homes in the county.