St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Belmont County as health officials say they have reached 600 cases.
Belmont County has reached over 100 cases in less than one month.
Of the 600 cases, five people are hospitalized, and 536 people have recovered.
Belmont County health officials say 22 have died. Many of the deaths are from the Belmont Correctional Institution and various nursing homes in the county.
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: 15 new COVID-19 positive cases in Mountain State
- White House seeks to discredit Fauci in memo leaked to reporters
- Helicopters drop water as ship continues to burn at Naval Base San Diego
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: Belmont County reaches 600 COVID-19 cases
- McDonald’s offering free fries for National French Fry Day Monday