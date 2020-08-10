Coronavirus in Belmont County: Coronavirus numbers reach 666 positive cases

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) -- St. Clairsville troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Washington Township that was reported Sunday morning.Authorities say 34-year-old Vic Rataiczak failed to make a turn on Saffell Church Road with his 2008 Chevrolet truck and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.