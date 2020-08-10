Coronavirus in Belmont County: Coronavirus numbers reach 666 positive cases

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County has confirmed they have reached 666 positive cases.
The good news is that of the 666 positive cases 597 have recovered.
Currently Belmont County has announced 24 COVID-19 related deaths.
41 people are currently isolated.
