Coronavirus in Belmont County: Coronavirus numbers reach 666 positive cases

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County has confirmed they have reached 666 positive cases.

The good news is that of the 666 positive cases 597 have recovered.

Currently Belmont County has announced 24 COVID-19 related deaths.

41 people are currently isolated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter