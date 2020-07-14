Coronavirus In Belmont County: COVID-19 numbers decline

St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department has announced that its numbers are lower today due to some changes.

Belmont County is now at 597 positive cases.

Two cases were moved to Athens, OH because the two patients were students and one resident moved to Somerton, AZ.

County officials also told 7News that six people are now hospitalized.

Belmont County health officials say 22 have died. Many of the deaths are from the Belmont Correctional Institution and various nursing homes in the county.