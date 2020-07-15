Coronavirus In Belmont County: One new COVID-19 related death

St.Clairsville, OH. (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department has confirmed one new COVID-19 related death

Health officials say the person was a male in 80’s, no other patient information was given.

Yesterday, the numbers in Belmont County declined after three cases were moved from the county.

Belmont County though is now again at 600 cases.

536 people have recovered in Belmont County.

The new COVID-19 related death brings Belmont County up to 23 COVID-19 related deaths.

Many of the deaths are from the Belmont Correctional Institution and various nursing homes in the county