ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is reporting that there are three new COVID-19 deaths and an additional 48 cases since this morning.

The deceased are two males in their 70s and a female in her 90s.

There have now been 2274 COVID-19 positive cases with 988 isolated, 1199 recovered and 37 hospitalized.

