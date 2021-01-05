Coronavirus in Belmont County: two deaths and 55 additional cases says health dept.

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths and 55 additional cases in the county for January 5.
The deceased are one male in his 70’s and one male in his 60’s.
There have now been 75 deaths in Belmont County since the beginning of the pandemic.
To date, there have been 3937 positive cases, 968 isolated, 2857 recovered and 37 hospitalized.
Follow 7News and WTRF.com for daily updates.
- Cloudy with light flurries Wednesday
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
- Once a Hero Now a Legend; Remembering Coach Paul “Bud” Billiard
- Comeback win marks another milestone for Huggins
- Leaders concerned as Trump supporters protest at US Capitol