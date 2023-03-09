Officials in Belmont County are warning about counterfeit money being spread in Belmont County.

The Barnesville Police Department said recently they found a counterfeit $100 bill and in the past had other counterfeit money turned in.

The department warns that counterfeit may look and feel real, and may even pass a pen test

How to spot counterfeit money according to police:

▪️Color-Shifting Ink

▪️Watermark

▪️Blurry Borders, Printing or Text

▪️Raised Printing

▪️Security Thread with Microprinting

▪️Ultraviolet Glow

▪️Red and Blue Threads

▪️Serial Number

Police also say some counterfeit money says “COPY” on the bill, others may have pink Chinese lettering or dashes on the corner of the bill.