Officials in Belmont County are warning about counterfeit money being spread in Belmont County.

The Barnesville Police Department said recently they found a counterfeit $100 bill and in the past had other counterfeit money turned in.

The department warns that counterfeit may look and feel real, and may even pass a pen test

How to spot counterfeit money according to police:

Color-Shifting Ink

Watermark

Blurry Borders, Printing or Text

Raised Printing

Security Thread with Microprinting

Ultraviolet Glow

Red and Blue Threads

Serial Number

Police also say some counterfeit money says “COPY” on the bill, others may have pink Chinese lettering or dashes on the corner of the bill.