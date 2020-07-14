County commission president “still optimistic” after cracker partner pulls out

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) J.P. Dutton says he received the news in a communication from the project team of PTTGC.



He says he has a lot of confidence in that team, which has kept clear lines of communication with commissioners ever since Dutton came on board in 2017.





“Our relationship with them remains the same, and I remain optimistic that they will reach a decision in keeping with the time line of late this year or early next year.”



He referred to the amended time line released earlier this summer due to uncertainties stemming from the pandemic.



“There’s a lot of work that’s been done on this project, and we’re very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Dutton noted. “A lot of the heavy lifting was done on the local end. But we remain in constant contact with the project team. With a project of this magnitude, you just have to remain steady and know that a lot of work is being done every single day. And we look forward to a positive decision, hopefully late this year or early next year.”