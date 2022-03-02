BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Port Authority Executive Director Larry Merry presented his regular report to the county commissioners.

Despite pages of accomplishments, the biggest imperative could be summed up in four words: We need better broadband.

Merry said the world operates on broadband, whether it’s the instantaneous pictures we get from Ukraine or day-to-day business being conducted in our hometowns.

“Really only about 25 percent of Belmont County has just twenty-five-five, which is what the government says is the bare minimum,” said Merry. “So we’ve got 75 percent of the county that doesn’t have that available. And you know, that has to be corrected.”

He says no one will want to move to Belmont County, to locate a business or build a house there, if there’s not sufficient broadband.

He says we’ve learned from the pandemic that if we have good broadband, we can be connected to the rest of the world and do things virtually. He says he spends time almost every day working to help get better broadband in the county.