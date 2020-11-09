County Road 4, Colerain Pike, in Belmont County closing

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) —

County Road 4, Colerain Pike, will be closed on three consecutive days for a culvert replacement project.

The project will occur during the hours of 8:00 A.M. through 5:00 P.M. each day starting Monday, November 16, 2020 and lasting until Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The closure is 0.96 miles west of the state road 647, Mt. Pleasant Pike, intersection. The project is weather dependent.

See belmontcountyengineer.com/news for more details.