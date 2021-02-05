Couple Charged With Trying To Smuggle Drugs Into Belmont County Jail

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- An investigation by the Belmont County Sheriffs Office led to a Bellaire, OH couple charged after trying to smuggle drugs into the Belmont County Jail.

Belmont County Jail correction officers discovered a plot to smuggle illegal drugs into the jail using mail forged to look like legal mail.

A search warrant was applied to a residence on Franklin Street in Bellaire, Ohio where police arrested Hannah Ruthers

Hannah Ruthers was charged with counterfeiting, drug paraphernalia, possession of meth and suboxone, and conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

Hannah’s husband, Adam Ruthers, has been in the Belmont County Jail since January 7, 2020.

Adam Ruthers was jailed on a probation violation on a burglary conviction and has incurred a felony criminal damaging charge since then for criminal damaging

Adam Ruthers was charged with an additional felony charge of complicity to commit conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

Detectives are further investigating if the counterfeit money recovered from the Ruther’s residence is related to several cases of counterfeit money being circulated around the Ohio Valley.