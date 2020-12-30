Couple pleads not guilty to animal neglect and abuse charges

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A couple appeared in Western Division Court for arraignment on animal abuse charges.

Ronald Moore and Heather Geisey were allegedly keeping animals, both house pets and farm animals, in deplorable conditions.

They are each facing 12 counts.

They had everything from horses, goats, pigs and roosters to dogs and cats.

Humane agents from Belmont County Hoof and Paw came to their house trailer in Barnesville in late November and seized their animals.

They said the animals were malnourished, had no room to move around, and there was rat feces on the table.

Heather Geisey told Judge Eric Costine she would like to get back one of the animals, her emotional support cat.

“My blood pressure has been very high without it,” she told the judge.

She also noted she has moved out of the trailer.

Both Geisey and Moore entered not guilty pleas.

Geisey insisted the animals did have food and water.

The judge told them that a condition of their bond is not to acquire any more animals.

Their next hearing is January 19.