COVID Clinic Changes From Drive-Through To Walk-up Due To Weather In Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County’s drive-through clinics have been successful, and popular among the people getting immunized by rolling up their sleeve and rolling down their vehicle window.



But the medical staff members administering the shots have been braving the frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow for long periods.



So at least for now, Belmont County’s clinics will move to an indoor location.



Those people who are scheduled for this week’s event have been notified about the time and place.

County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul said another problem is cropping up at the clinics that could easily be solved.



People who have signed up to receive their shot have not shown up at the clinics because they found another source and got their shot elsewhere in the meantime.



He said they may have gotten it at Kroger or Walgreens, but they didn’t alert the health department that they wouldn’t be needing the dose they were signed up to get.



He said at one recent clinic, they had 400 doses to administer and 400 people signed up, but more than 170 of those didn’t show up.



Subsequent calls determined they had gotten their shot somewhere else.



“On one hand, we’re pleased that they are getting vaccinated,” Sproul said. “But if you’ve gotten the shot, please just let us know. Don’t leave us with unused doses of the vaccine when there are so many other out there wanting it.”



He urged people to call the health department at (740) 695-1202 or email them at bchd@belmontcountyhealth.com.