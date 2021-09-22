COVID numbers prompted decisions at Bridgeport Schools

View Post

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF)

School superintendent Brent Ripley says there are currently 10 active COVID cases among students and faculty, and 28 others have returned fully to school.

That’s 38 cases in less than one month, compared with 51 cases last year for the entire school year.

Ripley says the difference was that last year, they were under a mask mandate and this year they weren’t.

So they re-instituted a masking policy.

They also rescheduled their homecoming game to Oct. 1 and homecoming dance to Oct. 2.

The dance will be at school as always, but everyone will be masked.

Ripley noted that dancing involves close personal space, so masking was essential.

He said the district was already doing a tremendous amount of work to prevent the spread of the virus.

They were sanitizing surfaces in classrooms during lunch as well as at the end of each school day.

They were disinfecting buses at the end of each run.

Hand sanitizer is located at each room and entrance.

And they installed an ionization air cleaning system over the summer.

But the numbers were rising, and masking was the missing piece of the equation.

“We re-instituted masks in the hopes of slowing the spread,” Ripley noted. “We will continue to look at the data. But we want kids in the building. And this appears to be the way to do that safely.”