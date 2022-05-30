BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

At least one dorm unit of the Belmont County Jail is under quarantine due to COVID.

Sheriff Dave Lucas is not calling it an outbreak.

He says inmates come in every day on new arrests, and others are released every day on bond.

And there is the occasional positive test result.

‘You know it’s not the whole jail,” Sheriff Lucas said. “Someone came in, they tested positive, so we quarantined for the safety of the rest of the population, we quarantined that dorm and that’s where we’re at now. So to say an outbreak, no. Did we have a couple positive tests? Yes.”

The sheriff said no one was hospitalized.

He said the jail staff and medical personnel “run a very tight ship.”

He said when they get one positive test result, the whole dorm is quarantined “until the cycle is finished.”