Cracker plant and Belmont County Jail: “That’ll affect the jail,” says commissioner

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — A new addition to the Belmont County Jail is still on the drawing board.
There’s been discussion about making it a separate building–perhaps for female inmates or misdemeanor offenders. But officials say that would require duplication of existing services, like the jail kitchen.
County Commission President Jerry Echemann feels that at least building a new wing is probably inevitable.
“Crime is trending up, ever increasing unfortunately. And you have to figure that if we ever do get the PTT cracker plant, which I hope we do, that would be 500 construction jobs moving in. That’ll affect the jail. Unfortunately that’ll just be more people out there, more people in jail. So at some point, we’re going to have to do something.”Belmont County Commission President Jerry Echemann