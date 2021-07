ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)

ODOT Eastern Ohio is reporting that traffic is slowed on I-70 west by the Ohio Valley Mall.

⚠️I-70 westbound slow traffic east of Mall Road due to a crash. Expect delays.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/f6MpfmJSsV — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) July 13, 2021

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office confirms the accident involved an impaired driver, and there were no injuries. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.

