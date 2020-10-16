Crash leads to closure of I-70 westbound near St. Clairsville

Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that I-70 westbound is closed past the mall exit past I-470 due to a vehicle crash.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

