Crash leads to closure of I-70 westbound near St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that I-70 westbound is closed past the mall exit past I-470 due to a vehicle crash.
There is no word on when the highway will reopen.
Stay with 7News for updates,
