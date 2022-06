A crash on I-70 Westbound has traffic stopped in Belmont County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is located near the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville.

Traffic is stopped moving westbound, both lanes are closed.

No other details have been provided at this time.

OSHP says traffic could be stopped and backed up for a long period of time

7News is on the way to the scene, Refresh for updates.