Crews on scene at a fire in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)- Crews are on scene at a fire on 41st Street in Bellaire, where two structures were in flames.
Power outage is a result of power lines being turned off, AEP is aware and will let us know when it is restored.
A fire fighter was burned but no other injuries.
2 occupants were also taken to a nearby hospital.
Fire departments and EMS crews, including Bellaire PD have contained the fire but are still battling to put out hotspots.
No cause has been reported but a 7News crew is on scene to get you all of the details.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, STAY WITH 7NEWS AND WTRF.COM FOR UPDATES