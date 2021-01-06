Crews on scene at a fire in Bellaire

Belmont County

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)- Crews are on scene at a fire on 41st Street in Bellaire, where two structures were in flames.

Power outage is a result of power lines being turned off, AEP is aware and will let us know when it is restored.

A fire fighter was burned but no other injuries.

2 occupants were also taken to a nearby hospital.

Fire departments and EMS crews, including Bellaire PD have contained the fire but are still battling to put out hotspots.

No cause has been reported but a 7News crew is on scene to get you all of the details.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, STAY WITH 7NEWS AND WTRF.COM FOR UPDATES

