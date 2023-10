Officials say they responded to a house fire in Belmont County on Monday morning.

The call came in at 7:27 a.m. for a house on 32nd St in Bellaire, Ohio.

Officials say the house is a single-family home with a wood structure.

The 2nd floor is where officials say the fire started and was filled with heavy smoke and fire damage.

Officials say all four family members in the house got out safely.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.