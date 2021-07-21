Crime Stoppers: A closer look at the case of the missing Belmont County couple

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) They’ve been missing since 2018, and now the police and family are making another push to find Brian Goff and Joni Davis. And they’re being helped by Crime Stoppers.

All this month, Crime Stoppers, presented by Main Street Bank, is releasing episodes that take a deeper dive into the case. They hope to encourage people to come forward with information.

Tomorrow, another episode of the series will air on the LoveOV Facebook page. It will detail the day Goff and Davis disappeared. Plus, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department shares what they know about who may be responsible.