BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– They are a known as a Belmont County favorite and this season is no exception.

People lined up outside Ebbert Farm Market Tuesday morning for opening day to fill their carts with delicious fresh produce.

Ebbert Farm Market is open for the season. They have every vegetable you could imagine. Fresh picked sweet corn, tomatoes, melons, peppers and the list goes on. Stop in today!🍅🌽@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/WZmin303S2 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 19, 2022

It was only a month ago that 7News anchor Ashley Kaiser made a visit out to Ebbert Farm to check how growing season was going.

The corn was waist high and their were no fruit on the tomato plants.

However with a little love and some rain, the fields are ready to be picked.

Belmont County farmers are thankful for the rain.

Owner Jerry Ebbert says this is their busiest day of the year.

People wait months for their market to open.

On Tuesday they were supposed to open at 11 a.m., but instead they opened their doors early because customers were waiting out front.

Ebbert says him and his team were out in the fields bright and early to pick the first batch of corn.

They then brought it up to the market and placed right on the shelves for everyone to enjoy.

So, it’s taken about 80 days to mature it’s an early variety that three of us pick every morning. We start pretty early and get soaking wet… The moment it comes off the stalk your sugar content starts to breakdown and it’s the most tender and it’s the sweetest thing and it really is the most flavorful. Jerry Ebbert, Owner of Ebbert Farm Market

He says they sell about 15 –hundred bushels a season.

They also have melons, peaches, peppers, onions, cucumbers and the list goes on.

They are open Wednesday through Sunday, on weekdays from 11-5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11- 4p.m.