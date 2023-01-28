BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down.

Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport.

The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder of the structure.

Wilson’s had been a staple in the community for 124 years, until it was destroyed by fire back in November.

Owner Jason Wilson says that while there are no current plans for the space, he is still optimistic for the future.

I mean people are very supportive when they drive by they honk, they give a thumbs up, they give a wave, countless people have expressed their sorrow and sadness for this being lost in our community. But unfortunately this tragedy happened and we are going to keep are head up and our eyes forward, and hopefully in the future we will be doing something here that is a benefit to all in the community. Jason Wilson, Owner, Wilson’s Furniture

He also says he is grateful for the continued support of the community.